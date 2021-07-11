Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

