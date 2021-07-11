SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.06. SYNNEX reported earnings of $3.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.88. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

