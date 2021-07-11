Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 2.1%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 6,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 142,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

