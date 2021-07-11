Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $57.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

CF opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.42. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

