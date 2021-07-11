SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) dropped 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €17.50 ($20.59) and last traded at €18.00 ($21.18). Approximately 108,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.96 ($22.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 743.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.33 million and a PE ratio of -12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €18.74.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

