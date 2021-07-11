Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 1,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 62,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.20.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

