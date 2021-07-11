BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BWXT opened at $58.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

