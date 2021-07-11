Lisa M. Sterling Buys 5,882 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 17.08 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of 16.24 and a 52-week high of 21.00.

EverCommerce Company Profile

