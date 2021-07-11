The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $391.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.68.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $371.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 819.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.