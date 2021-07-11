Barclays PLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 71.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.91.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.