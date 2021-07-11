Larry Mcneill Sells 6,000 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larry Mcneill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $69,240.00.

CleanSpark stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 618.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $11,914,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

