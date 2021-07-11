Insider Selling: PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CAO Sells $75,610.92 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

