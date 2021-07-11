Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,861 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 66,178.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wabash National by 8.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNC stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $741.37 million, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

