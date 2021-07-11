Barclays PLC Buys 35,318 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTEX. Barclays cut Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.60. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

