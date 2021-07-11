Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $194.14 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $212.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

