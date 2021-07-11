Barclays PLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $466,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TBI opened at $26.38 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $935.70 million, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

