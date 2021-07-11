Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.