Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a $280.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.30.

NYSE:BABA opened at $205.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.15. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.26 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

