Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.31 Million Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 221.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after purchasing an additional 161,487 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 84,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 510,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

