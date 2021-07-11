Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $79.44 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.30%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

