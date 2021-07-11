Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

INTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

INTZ stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

