Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 593,270 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 370,570 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

