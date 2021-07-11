Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

LCUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,273 shares of company stock worth $194,168 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.