Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

WPM opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

