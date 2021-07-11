Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mark Stevens purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.