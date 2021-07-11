BMO Capital Markets Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.44.

NSA opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $52.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 69,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

