Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,622.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,239.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 111,579 shares of company stock worth $1,732,983. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

