Bank of Montreal Can Sells 30,255 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.