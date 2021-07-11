Northern Trust Corp Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Griffon were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

