Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of The Shyft Group worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $13,855,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $2,705,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $39.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

