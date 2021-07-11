Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 628,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of The Aaron’s worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.68. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

