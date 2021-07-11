Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

