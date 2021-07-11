Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) versus PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Critical Comparison

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 4.00% 10.94% 7.23% PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and PureCycle Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 0 0 1 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

PureCycle Technologies has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.80%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and PureCycle Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $10.83 billion N/A $93.47 million $0.84 27.77 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical beats PureCycle Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products. The Synthetic Fibers segment produces polyesters, acrylic fibers, and carbon fibers that are primarily used in the textile and apparel industries. The Resins and Plastics segment produces polyester chips that are used to produce polyester fibers, coating, and containers; polyethylene resins and plastics, which are used to produce insulated cables and mulching films, as well as molded products, such as housewares and toys; and polypropylene resins that are used for films and sheets, as well as molded products, such as housewares, toys, consumer electronics, and automobile parts; and PVA granules. The Intermediate Petrochemicals segment produces p-xylene, benzene, and ethylene oxide, which are used as raw materials in the production of other petrochemicals, resins, plastics, and synthetic fibers. The Petroleum Products segment operates crude oil refinery facilities used to produce refined gasoline, fuel, diesel oil, heavy oil, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Trading of Petrochemical Products segment is involved in the import and export of petrochemical products. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

