V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. V.F. reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.