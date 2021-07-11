Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. Galecto has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

