G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $20.53 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $863.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.