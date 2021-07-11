Elliot Gibber Sells 10,000 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elliot Gibber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Elliot Gibber sold 15,000 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $17.60 on Friday. Zedge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $240.42 million, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 936.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

