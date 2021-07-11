Insider Buying: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases $254,000.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $222,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

RRD opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $429.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 381,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

