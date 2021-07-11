Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells 3,377 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ameresco stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.82. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,726,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameresco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ameresco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

