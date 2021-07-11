Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Sells $274,350.00 in Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 15,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elliot Gibber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of Zedge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.87.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zedge by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zedge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 158,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zedge by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zedge by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zedge by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZDGE. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

