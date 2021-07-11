iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.14

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.14 and last traded at $102.08, with a volume of 3636847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after buying an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,954,000.

