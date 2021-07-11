Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.75

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 7239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

LE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.