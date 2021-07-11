Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $1,119,300.00 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,861,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $934,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

