iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 20,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 864,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

STAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

