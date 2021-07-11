Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 104,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,547,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,260,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $108.12 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

