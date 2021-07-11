Todd Burrowes Sells 5,232 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.