American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.24

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 13666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

