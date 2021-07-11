Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to “Buy”

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $114,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

