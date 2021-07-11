Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $877.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.