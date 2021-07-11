Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “
NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $877.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
Read More: Cost of Capital
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.