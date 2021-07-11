Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

